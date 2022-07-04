R.I.P – Deputy John Mecklenburg

Deputy John Mecklenburg was killed in the line of duty, during the early morning hours, of July 3rd, 2011.

Deputy Mecklenburg and several other law enforcement officers were attempting to apprehend a fleeing felon. For unknown reasons, Deputy Mecklenburg’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in Pasco County.

Deputy Mecklenburg, a two-year veteran of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, was transported by helicopter to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Doctors and surgeons fought to save Deputy Mecklenburg’s life, unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries. He left behind a wife, two small children, and several other family members and friends.

